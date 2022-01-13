Illinois extended closures of offices and driver services due to COVID

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Secretary of State departments, including Driver Services facilities, will extend the temporary shut-down.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, January 24, 2022, due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases,” White said. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen January 24 for face-to-face transactions.”

Online transactions are available for all departments to conduct office services, including the following:

Renewing a license plate sticker.

Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify

Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing business services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Expiration dates for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) have been extended to January 31, 2022 for CDLs and CLPs with expiration dates between November 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

For more information, click here.