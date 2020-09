SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois has extended residents’ time to get their driver’s license renewed.

Secretary of State Jesse White gave an extension until November 1, 2020, but now he has extended the deadline to next February.

Residents now have ample time to head to an office and renew driver’s licenses and I.D. cards that expire in October, November, December and January.

However, license plates stickers remain extended only until November 1 because they can be easily renewed online.