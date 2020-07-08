Illinois extends expiration dates for driver’s licenses and plate stickers

1  of  2
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that Illinois has extended the expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers from October 1, 2020, to November 1, 2020. The new extension also includes those with July, August and September expiration dates.

“Extending expiration dates until November 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White. “During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.”

Customers are encouraged to use the online services when possible, for such transactions as renewing license plate stickers.

As a reminder, Driver Services facilities are serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31. Customers must wear a face masks are should be prepared to wait outside as there is a limit to the number of people allowed in the facility at the one time.

Customers can also use the preregistration application to speed up their transaction while at the facility.

