Illinois extends expiration dates for driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations & others

Illinois is extending expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings for at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.

Currently the Driver Services facilities is closed until April 30th.

The department is encouraging residents to visit its website as it continues to offer services online such as renewing vehicle registration stickers.

Other services offered online include: renewing a vehicle registration, applying for a vehicle title and registration, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract and renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.

Previously, the dates were extended for 30 days.