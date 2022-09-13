Trout season is less than a month away! The 2022 fall trout fishing season starts on Saturday, October 15, at 59 ponds, lakes and streams throughout Illinois.

The fall catch-and-release fishing season will open on October 1 at select trout sites. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season on October 15. All anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before October 15, must have an Illinois fishing license and Inland Trout Stamp, which are available at IDNR license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. Check the IDNR website for locations by clicking here. Fishing licenses and trout stamps also can be purchased with a credit card online here.

For the 2022 fall trout season, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the season opens at 5 a.m. on October 15. Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers should confirm the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date. During the season, the daily catch limit is five trout. For more information, click here. For information about site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the fall season. An additional 80,000 trout are stocked for the spring season, which begins each April.

The fall trout season is a great opportunity for families to get outdoors and enjoy fishing. For more information on helping kids have a positive fishing experience, click here.

The following is a list of 2022 Illinois fall trout season locations. An asterisk indicates sites that are open for catch-and-release early fall season fishing.

NORTH REGION

Bureau County

Hennepin Canal Parkway

Cook County

Axehead Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Belleau Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Busse Woods North Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Green Lake in Calumet City, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Horsetail Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Sag Quarry East, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Wolf Lake at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, Chicago

DuPage County

Grove Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Pickerel Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Silver Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Jo Daviess County

Apple River, Apple River Canyon State Park **

Kankakee County

Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee

Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park **

Kendall County

Big Lake, Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area (SFWA)

Lake County

Sand Lake, Illinois Beach State Park

LaSalle County

Illinois and Michigan Canal Lock 14, LaSalle

McHenry County

Spring Grove Hatchery Pond, Spring Grove

Ogle County

Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park **

Rock Island County

Prospect Park Lake, Moline

Warren County

Citizen’s Lake, Monmouth

Whiteside County

Centennial Park Pond, Rock Falls, Coloma Park District

Will County

Lake Strini, Romeoville

Van Horn Woods, Plainfield

Winnebago County

Baumann Lake, Cherry Valley

CENTRAL REGION

Adams County

Siloam Springs State Park Lake **

Cass County

Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA **

Champaign County

Kaufman Lake, Champaign Park District

Christian County

Manners Park Pond, Taylorville Park District

Clark County

Casey Park Pond, Casey

Coles County

Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston

De Witt County

Weldon Springs, Weldon Springs State Park

Douglas County

Villa Grove West Lake

Hancock County

Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park **

Macon County

Rock Springs Pond, Macon County Conservation District

Macoupin County

Beaver Dam Lake, Beaver Dam Lake State Park

McDonough County

Argyle Lake, Argyle Lake State Park

Morgan County

Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville **

Sangamon County

IDOT Lake, Springfield **

Southwind Park, Springfield

Washington Park Pond, Springfield

Shelby County

Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville

Tazewell County

Mineral Springs Park Lagoon, Pekin

Vermilion County

Clear Lake, Kickapoo State Recreation Area

SOUTH REGION

Bond County

Patriot’s Park Lake (Greenville Old City Lake)

Jefferson County

Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond

Johnson County

Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake

Madison County

Belk Park Pond, Wood River

Highland Old City Lake

Marion County

Boston Pond, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area

Massac County

Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park

Randolph County

Derby Lake, Sparta (World Shooting and Recreational Complex)

Randolph County State Fish and Wildlife Area Lake

Saline County

Jones Lake Trout Pond, Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area

St. Clair County

Frank Holten State Park Main Lake

Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis

Willow Lake at Peabody River King SFWA**

Wabash County

Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park

Wayne County

Sam Dale Conservation Area Trout Pond