Illinois’ first COVID-19 related death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WGN (CHICAGO)

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois.

“I’m deeply saddened to share the news that I have dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak,” Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday.

Pritzker said the patient was a woman in her 60s with an underlying condition who resided in Chicago, and was diagnosed earlier this month. He said she was not a resident in a nursing home.

Additionally, Illinois health officials reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. In total, there are now 160 cases of COVID-19 in 15 Illinois counties. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91.

Among those new cases, Pritzker said testing revealed an outbreak among the residents and staff of a private long-term facility in DuPage County.

On Saturday, a woman at Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook tested positive for coronavirus, so all residents and staff were tested. Testing revealed 22 positive confirmed cases, including 18 residents and 4 staff members.

“All of the individuals who have tested positive are now isolated at the facility or at a hospital, and visitors are now restricted,” Pritzker said.

Some of the residents have been transferred to area hospitals.

