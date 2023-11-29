Illinois Governor JB Pritzker stopped in the Quad Cities to tout the end of an infrastructure project.

Pritzker visited the MLK Community Center in Rock Island to highlight the renovation work done to the I-280 bridge that cost $65 million. The funding went to replacing the bridge deck, repainting the bridge and updating the lighting. More than 28,000 cars and trucks cross the bridge every day.

Illinois State Representative Gregg Johnson says the restoration work will help the QCA reach its full potential. Governor Pritzker added the state wrapped up patching and resurfacing of Illinois Route 5 between 16th and 35th Streets in Moline. Resurfacing work also finished on Illinois Route 92 in southwest Rock Island County.