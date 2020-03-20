Illinois Gov. Pritzker issues “stay at home” order

In his Friday press briefing, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a “stay at home” order for the entire state, starting on Saturday at 5pm through April 7.

This order asks that citizens remain in their homes to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Residents may still go to grocery stores, gas stations, go for a walk, basically live your life as normal.

The difference is all non-essential workers are ordered to work or stay at home. Essential businesses, such as gas stations, grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, etc., will remain open.