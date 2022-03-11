Illinois gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin visited the Quad Cities on Friday as part of his “Take it Back” tour.

The Republican candidate spoke at the Blue Cat Brew Pub in downtown Rock Island, along with his running mate, Illinois State Representative Avery Bourne.

Irvin is the current mayor of Aurora, a position he’s held since 2017.

He says his main goals in his run for office are addressing crime, corruption and taxes.

“I’m running for governor because you’ve got to make a difference in the state of Illinois. Under JB Pritzker, crime is out of control. Taxes and wasteful spending is out of control. Corruption is out of control,” said Irvin. “I’ll make sure I’m tough on criminals. I’ll make sure we balance the state’s bloated budget year after year, and I’ll fight against that Pritzker-Madigan corruption that has plagued our state.”

Irvin says he also wants to bring the pride back to Illinois and make it “the true Land of Lincoln again.”