Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced tax relief for individuals and businesses affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

Taxpayers impacted by the conflict may request to waive penalties and interest with the Illinois Department of Revenue. Taxpayer seeking these waivers should send a brief written explanation on why they cannot file or pay. Requests may be sent electronically or by mail, and the deadline for this tax relief has been extended to October 7, 2024.

Relief is limited to returns and payments due between October 7, 2023 and October 7, 2024. For more information, click here.