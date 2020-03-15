Illinois Governor orders all restaurants and bars to close to the public beginning March 16

During a daily press briefing on COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker ordered all restaurants and bars in Illinois to close for business to the public beginning Monday, March 16.

Pritzker asked that all restaurants and bars in Illinois remain closed for business until Monday, March 30.

“As I’ve said, there are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis. Every choice that we face — every choice now is hard — and it comes with real consequences for our residents. But as your Governor, I cannot let the gravity of these choices prevent us from taking the actions that the science and the experts say will keep people safe. With that said, I am ordering all bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois to close to the public as of the close of business Monday night, March 16, through March 30. We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open so the restaurants can continue food delivery to people at their homes. Additionally, we are allowing drive-thru and curbside pickup for restaurants to serve the public over this period. We are working with restaurant owners in this effort.” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

The press briefing can be viewed here and below.