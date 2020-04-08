Illinois governor outlines challenges to increase COVID-19 testing

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker opened his daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday with details on why testing hasn’t reached the level he had hoped in the state.

First, he said that tests from Thermo Fisher were not delivering results they can trust.

“I won’t sacrifice accuracy for the sake of speed,” Pritzker said.

Second, some of the tests through private labs take seven days to turn around, which Pritzker said would find some patients on ventilators before the results came in.

Third, the federal government redirected some of the supplies that Abbott Laboratories had agreed to issue to its home state of Illinois to private labs and hospitals.

Some will still end up in Illinois, “but not as many as we expected.”

Pritzker called on the White House “to remove the obstacles that will allow us to move forward.”

But ultimately, he took the blame.

“The buck stops with me,” Pritzker said. “We are not where we need to be with testing.”

The state announced 1,529 new positive cases and 82 deaths over the past 24 hours — a new daily high for both.

That brings the Illinois totals to 15,078 cases and 462 deaths.

As for national projections that are better this week than last, Pritzker said they look at multiple models that predict various outcomes, but the positive ones help him to be optimistic.

“There are reasons to see glimmers of hope in the numbers,” Pritzker said.

Here are some of the other details:

Here are a few details about the 82 people whose COVID-related deaths are being reported today: pic.twitter.com/2Uov72Qb8i — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) April 8, 2020

Illinois @GovPritzker signals he will not impose a statewide curfew on liquor sales, says that decision should remain up to local mayors and police. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) April 8, 2020