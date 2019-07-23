Illinois governor signs bills protecting immigrant youth

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was in Chicago today to sign two bills protecting immigrant youth.

One of the bills ensures children are able to have short-term guardians if they have a parent detained or deported by ICE.

The second lets undocumented young people obtain visas by aligning state laws with existing federal laws.

“Nobody should be treated ever as less than a person because of where they were born,” Pritzker said. “That’s not the message that’s coming from Washington.”

The second bill authorizes adoption, family, juvenile, and probate courts to proceed with and grant a petition for special immigrant juvenile status.

That is a visa specific to undocumented children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.