Illinois governor’s staffer tests positive for COVID-19; Pritzker, staff and close contacts will quarantine

A staff member of Gov. JB Pritzker’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor and all other close contacts will self-isolate for 14 days.

Officials say all office operations will continue uninterrupted. Also, the governor will continue to hold regular COVID-19 press briefings via livestream.

State officials say the staffer was tested last Wednesday during weekly testing and was negative. After experiencing symptoms, the staff member was tested again Monday and received a positive test result.

The staffer attended events with Gov. Pritzker on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion, and Sunday in Marseilles.

The governor’s office says both Gov. Pritzker and the staffer were wearing mask during all their interactions.

Contact tracing efforts are underway, including notifying organizers at the events the governor attended.

Gov. Pritzker had to quarantine a few months ago when another staffer tested positive for COVID.