Illinois has 1,531 new cases out of 41,829 tested, 30 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 1,531 new positive cases and 30 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 277,266 positive cases and 8,486 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 41,829 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.7%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,185,216 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 15 through September 21 is 3.5%.

As of last night, 1,455 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 367 in the ICU and 153 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.