Illinois has 2,088 new COVID-19 cases; Iowa has 279

Seven more test positive in Rock Island County; four positives in Scott County

Notice: This story has been edited to include the Whiteside County statistics.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,088 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state has 92,457 cases overall. They also announced 74 deaths for a total of 4,129.

Illinois has completed 561,649 tests and 23,047 in past 24 hours. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15% and a 24 hour rate of 9%.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 279 new cases and 10 deaths. That gives the state a total of 14,328 positive cases and 346 deaths.

Iowa has completed 96,300 tests and 2,744 during the past day. Iowa’s 24-hour positivity rate was at 10% and the overall positivity rate is at 15%. A total of 6,927 individuals have been reported as recovered, with 366 in the past day.

Locally, the Rock Island County Health Department announced seven new cases, bringing the total number to 621.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is being treated in a hospital

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

Whiteside County announced the death of an individual 90+ for nine in the county. They also had five new cases involving:

one individual in their 40s

one individual in their 50s

one individual in their 60s

one individual in their 80s

one individual 90+

Henry County in Illinois now has 67 cases after an additional positive was reported on Saturday.

Scott County had four new cases on Saturday, giving the county 301 overall. 254 patients have recovered from the virus and overall 4,160 have been tested.

Muscatine County reported five new cases and three deaths on Saturday. The county is now at 524 cases and 32 deaths. There have been 311 recovered cases in the county and 2,520 have been tested overall.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

And to get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website or the COVID-19 in Iowa website.