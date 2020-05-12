Illinois has highest number of cases in a single-day, surpasses 80,000 total

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a a highest number of single-day case with 4,014 and 144 additional deaths. The state now has a total of 83,021 positive cases and 3,601 deaths.

Illinois tested 29,266 in past 24 hours and 471,691 tests have been conducted overall.

Locally, Rock Island County reported three new cases on Tuesday. The county now has 590 overall.

The new cases are:

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Currently, 20 patients are hospitalized.

Mercer County also reported its 13th positive case. It involves a man aged 40-60.

Late on Monday, Whiteside County and Lee County each reported one new case. An individual in their 30s was the 111th case in Whiteside County. Lee County has 70 cases with the new case involving a woman in her 60s.

For more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.