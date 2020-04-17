Illinois has highest single-day amount of new cases; QC positive cases continue to grow

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the highest single-day number of new cases of COVID-19 with 1,842 on Friday. Illinois now has 27,575 cases overall out of 130,163 tested.

There were also 62 additional deaths reported, bringing the state total to 1,134.

Locally, 13 new cases were reported by the Rock Island County Health Department. Rock Island County continues to have the most cases in the Quad City area with 214. Twelve patients are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 40s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

In other local counties, the Henderson County Health Department reported the first 2 cases in that county. They are a man and a woman both between the age of 40-50.

Mercer County Health Department also announced a woman age 20-40 was that county’s 5th positive case of COVID-19.

On the Iowa side, Scott County reported 9 new cases for a total of 155, and 1 new death.

Muscatine County added 15 new cases bringing their total to 163. Many of the new cases are the result of outbreaks in two senior living facilities, Lutheran Living Senior Campus and Wilton Retirement Community.

Louisa County’s new cases slowed after the surge earlier in the week with 3 positives reported, giving the county 169.