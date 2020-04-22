Illinois has highest single-day number of cases, passes 35,000 total; RI County passes 300

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,049 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That is the highest single-day number of reported cases by the state. Illinois’ total number of cases in now 35,108.

Out of the total cases, 4,665 patients are currently hospitalized. 1,220 of those are in ICU and 747 are on ventilators.

There were also 97 additional Illinoisans who passed away due to the coronavirus, including a man in his 70s from Rock Island County. The state has now lost 1,565 individuals to COVID-19, 6 of those from Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 21 new cases for a total of 302. 22 individuals are hospitalized. The new cases are:

Woman in her 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

Woman in her 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

Woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Man in his 70s who is isolating at home

Man in his 60s who is isolating at home

Man in his 60s who is isolating at home

Man in his 50s who is isolating at home

Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

The Warren County Health Department reported 4 new cases for a total of 19. The cases involve:

1 female between the ages of 20-40

1 female between the ages of 40-60

2 males between the ages of 40-60

Henry County has 39 total cases after 2 new positives were announced on Wednesday. No details were given about those cases.

The only other local Illinois county to report any new cases was Mercer County. A woman between the ages of 40 -60 is the county’s 6 positive case of COVID-19.

For information about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

A compilation of the case numbers for Illinois, Iowa, and the local counties, click here.