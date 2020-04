Illinois has largest single-day amount of deaths, surpassing 1000 in total; over 25,000 total positive cases of COVID-19

Illinois had its largest single-day amount of deaths related to COVID-19 in a single-day with 125 bringing the total to 1,072, according to a report by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday.

The majority of the deaths took place in and around Chicago with none reported locally.

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Christian County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknow 60s, 8 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

Madison County: 1 female 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

It was also announced that there were 1,140 new cases of the coronavirus. There are now 25,733 total positive cases in 90 of the 102 counties in Illinois.