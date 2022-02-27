Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 147,004 deer during all 2021-2022 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 16. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 162,752 deer in 2020-2021.

During the 2021-2022 deer seasons, hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer during the season that began Oct. 1 and concluded Jan. 16. The total archery harvest during the 2020-2021 season was 75,106 deer.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,829 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 9-11, compared to 2,322 in 2020.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 19-21 and Dec. 2-5, compared with 77,160 deer taken during the 2020 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,043 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season Dec. 10-12, compared with a harvest of 3,451 deer in the 2020 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2021-2022 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD (chronic wasting disease) deer seasons concluded Jan. 16 with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,505 deer. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16. During those seasons in 2020-2021, a harvest of 4,713 deer were taken.
 
Sixteen northern Illinois counties were open to the Special CWD season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

A total of 21 counties were open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2021-2022. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

For more information on the Illinois deer harvest before 2020-2021, check the IDNR website here.

The table provides a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2021-2022 and final 2020-2021 harvest results for comparison.

CountyYouthMuzzleloaderCWD/LWFirearmArcheryTotal
Adams491040198014553588
Alexander2250359192578
Bond142006464411121
Boone0427104178313
Brown37552098068831990
Bureau104908887221669
Calhoun215206458081526
Carroll519814395171061
Cass92605846791298
Champaign13140197373597
Christian182705515381134
Clark2750010148271918
Clay293213410996941988
Clinton181506635751271
Coles1319456507331460
Cook0000134134
Crawford21211008849331959
Cumberland312507565591371
DeKalb2339106218368
DeWitt6220315573916
Douglas460148214372
DuPage00003737
Edgar92305155291076
Edwards5180388287698
Effingham54291129107101815
Fayette27520156411042747
Ford32010951165
Franklin11400122911372417
Fulton4274353165416083731
Gallatin6110369293679
Greene316909478601907
Grundy5688232325656
Hamilton35201519938252024
Hancock35730156110312700
Hardin52906694191122
Henderson31273382395865
Henry12210414518965
Iroquois11300415441897
Jackson43570184811213069
Jasper3539010228711967
Jefferson64780181018543806
Jersey112105836191234
JoDaviess285129212349912596
Johnson1449011548062023
Kane021030341383
Kankakee3951186281530
Kendall062671199302
Knox134513810579902243
Lake0003257260
LaSalle12191635637191476
Lawrence72605364981067
Lee13221144404751064
Livingston10751381234683
Logan11190312375717
Macon12240213494743
Macoupin3748214141712212937
Madison21204863010701789
Marion5047250139312212961
Marshall16220545375958
Mason11150351505882
Massac10210380376787
McDonough1954897196541535
McHenry1966241649966
McLean171805205331088
Menard6260327406765
Mercer6331087405041391
Monroe24251159344821580
Montgomery301907959001744
Morgan153005786721295
Moultrie11100209428658
Ogle18171955445481322
Peoria1736080610501909
Perry345628111048912366
Piatt280111242363
Pike821220162322794106
Pope1828012128912149
Pulaski7130274273567
Putnam41043310288655
Randolph100990210212713572
Richland82606715231228
RockIsland1328755836161315
Saline30231667526071578
Sangamon253105218741451
Schuyler3880191126211412712
Scott5140326344689
Shelby3538134117010722449
St.Clair191806998181554
Stark360151138298
Stephenson9131214794101032
Tazewell92104767151221
Union2351011438502067
Vermilion1445059410781731
Wabash180162228399
Warren1220430287740
Washington204509216381624
Wayne40420136311192564
White174607116441418
Whiteside92105035321065
Will4773161737982
Williamson21540160113663042
Winnebago31479247471814
Woodford273305717591390
Total1829304345056999067637147004