Illinois has tested over 1 million for COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that 1,000,919 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state. That means about 1 in every 12 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.

There were 1,156 new cases announced for an overall total of 125,915 positive cases.

59 additional deaths were reported by the health department. This included the death reported on Thursday in Rock Island County. There have been 5,795 deaths overall related to COVID-19.

The overall positivity rate for the state is 12.6% and 6.5% for the past 24-hours. The seven-day statewide positivity rate from May 29 through June 4 is 6%.

Rock Island County reported six new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 731.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

There are currently four patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.