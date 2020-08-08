Illinois has tested over 3 million for COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Saturday that 48,016 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total of tests to 3,032,634.

There were also 2,190 new positive cases reported, the second day in a row new cases were above 2,000. The overall total number of cases in Illinois is 192,698.

18 additional deaths were announced, including a woman in her 80s from Mercer County, and the two deaths reported on Friday by the Rock Island County Health Department. There have now been 7,631 individuals who have passed away due to COVID-19.

The 24-hour positivity rate is 4.6%, while the preliminary seven-day positivity rate from August 1 through August 7 is 4.2%.

As of last night, 1,538 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 338 in the ICU and 125 on ventilators.

