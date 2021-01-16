Illinois HDA awards funds to new permanent supportive housing in Moline

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board on Friday announced the award of $40,233,959 to finance the development of new permanent supportive housing – including Spring Valley Village, Moline – across the state.

Awarded under Round VII of IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program, the funding will support the construction of seven new rental communities offering 163 units of affordable housing, a news release says. These units will also come paired with supportive services designed to help vulnerable households maintain stable housing and use it as a platform for health, stability and autonomy.

At Spring Valley Village, the money supports construction of 18 units across one apartment building and one duplex on two separate sites, all set aside for low- and very low-income households. Residents will have access to supportive services provided by the Moline Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program, Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, Safer Foundation and Bethany for Children & Families.

“These awards will be critical in helping individuals and families with a wide range of needs to live independently, in stable homes, and in the community of their choice,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. “IHDA is committed to providing a wider range of community-based housing that can help individuals and families break the cycle of homelessness, institutionalization and crisis, and we are grateful to have the support of the Pritzker administration as we help residents access the housing and support networks they need to thrive.”

The Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program was created to support Illinois’ efforts increase the community-based housing options available to vulnerable populations and those leaving institutional care. Developments funded by the program serve individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, persons with disabilities, veterans and residents who require supportive services to maintain stable housing.

In addition to stable housing, developments financed under the program offer a range of supportive services appropriate to the needs and preferences of residents including case management, health services and referrals and employment resources.

New to this round, the program also encourages developments that partner with health and hospital systems, coordinate with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and DCFS grantees to house young adults aging out of DCFS care, and meet the housing and service needs of justice-involved individuals as they return to their communities.

Financing for this round was awarded from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the Illinois Affordable Housing Tax Credit program, the National Housing Trust Fund and the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program. In addition, Authority-administered rental assistance was committed under the Long-Term Operating Support Program.