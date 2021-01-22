Illinois high school makes final push to try and have a basketball season

The Ridgewood Spartans and the rest of Illinois high school basketball teams have been waiting months to see if they will have a season. As we near the end of January, there’s still no season in sight. Due to this fact, the Spartans joined a little league in Iowa to stay sharp, but the atmosphere and experience isn’t the same to the Ridgewood Spartans. They believe they’d be better off and safer playing in their own gym. The league the Spartans currently play in takes place in a sports complex that has up to eight gyms. Ridgewood head coach, Bryan Brooks doesn’t see why his team can’t play in their own gym with or without fans. His team and himself wanted to speak out to give all the seniors in Illinois one last chance at having a season.