Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 53,348 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 17-19, a news release says. Comparatively, hunters took 52,354 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2022.
Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
- Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8-10
- Late-winter antler-less-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14
- archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season.)
Go online to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more details about deer hunting, open counties, and other information.
Here’s a table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2023 season, and comparable totals for 2021 and 2022.
|County
|2021
|2022
|2023
|ADAMS
|1311
|1437
|1423
|ALEXANDER
|264
|239
|199
|BOND
|478
|537
|562
|BOONE
|73
|71
|74
|BROWN
|572
|655
|591
|BUREAU
|612
|609
|695
|CALHOUN
|427
|465
|476
|CARROLL
|373
|331
|389
|CASS
|386
|423
|448
|CHAMPAIGN
|143
|137
|144
|CHRISTIAN
|376
|403
|417
|CLARK
|692
|721
|721
|CLAY
|765
|889
|1007
|CLINTON
|493
|606
|588
|COLES
|466
|487
|415
|CRAWFORD
|635
|673
|729
|CUMBERLAND
|531
|542
|511
|DEKALB
|87
|73
|83
|DEWITT
|195
|220
|220
|DOUGLAS
|115
|120
|121
|EDGAR
|370
|424
|413
|EDWARDS
|273
|317
|283
|EFFINGHAM
|637
|653
|696
|FAYETTE
|1106
|1184
|1166
|FORD
|81
|86
|85
|FRANKLIN
|848
|956
|888
|FULTON
|1154
|1249
|1296
|GALLATIN
|253
|305
|306
|GREENE
|612
|634
|624
|GRUNDY
|154
|172
|217
|HAMILTON
|729
|741
|750
|HANCOCK
|1001
|1128
|992
|HARDIN
|515
|548
|467
|HENDERSON
|262
|283
|320
|HENRY
|268
|275
|321
|IROQUOIS
|282
|257
|344
|JACKSON
|1290
|1484
|1371
|JASPER
|715
|794
|784
|JEFFERSON
|1228
|1249
|1286
|JERSEY
|416
|425
|435
|JO DAVIESS
|830
|843
|967
|JOHNSON
|866
|874
|749
|KANE
|27
|18
|27
|KANKAKEE
|140
|114
|138
|KENDALL
|47
|43
|49
|KNOX
|720
|737
|821
|LAKE
|5
|5
|4
|LASALLE
|409
|427
|499
|LAWRENCE
|366
|399
|426
|LEE
|316
|314
|385
|LIVINGSTON
|312
|268
|310
|LOGAN
|217
|193
|215
|MACON
|148
|155
|135
|MACOUPIN
|1003
|1120
|1077
|MADISON
|460
|509
|484
|MARION
|998
|1186
|1202
|MARSHALL
|393
|412
|429
|MASON
|258
|249
|280
|MASSAC
|238
|268
|247
|MCDONOUGH
|488
|495
|528
|MCHENRY
|181
|129
|204
|MCLEAN
|398
|349
|432
|MENARD
|214
|215
|262
|MERCER
|538
|509
|600
|MONROE
|710
|856
|821
|MONTGOMERY
|541
|619
|592
|MORGAN
|364
|442
|432
|MOULTRIE
|146
|158
|156
|OGLE
|394
|356
|503
|PEORIA
|567
|576
|581
|PERRY
|783
|969
|941
|PIATT
|83
|89
|84
|PIKE
|987
|1129
|1189
|POPE
|934
|1068
|994
|PULASKI
|190
|222
|208
|PUTNAM
|236
|228
|244
|RANDOLPH
|1457
|1518
|1506
|RICHLAND
|475
|487
|480
|ROCK ISLAND
|404
|408
|526
|SALINE
|533
|628
|611
|SANGAMON
|354
|327
|357
|SCHUYLER
|833
|904
|875
|SCOTT
|209
|190
|254
|SHELBY
|864
|883
|895
|ST. CLAIR
|529
|576
|560
|STARK
|113
|118
|150
|STEPHENSON
|370
|342
|375
|TAZEWELL
|339
|352
|377
|UNION
|795
|812
|813
|VERMILION
|400
|369
|419
|WABASH
|118
|122
|126
|WARREN
|288
|290
|337
|WASHINGTON
|672
|771
|747
|WAYNE
|935
|1015
|938
|WHITE
|437
|553
|542
|WHITESIDE
|348
|335
|402
|WILL
|123
|134
|167
|WILLIAMSON
|1109
|1287
|1163
|WINNEBAGO
|167
|154
|181
|WOODFORD
|397
|434
|475
|Total
|48964
|52354
|53348