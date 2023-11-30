Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 53,348 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 17-19, a news release says. Comparatively, hunters took 52,354 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2022.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8-10

Late-winter antler-less-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14

archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

Go online to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more details about deer hunting, open counties, and other information.

Here’s a table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2023 season, and comparable totals for 2021 and 2022.