Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 53,348 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 17-19, a news release says. Comparatively, hunters took 52,354 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2022.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

  • Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8-10
  • Late-winter antler-less-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14
  • archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

Go online to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more details about deer hunting, open counties, and other information.

Here’s a table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2023 season, and comparable totals for 2021 and 2022.

 County202120222023 
 ADAMS131114371423 
 ALEXANDER264239199 
 BOND478537562 
 BOONE737174 
 BROWN572655591 
 BUREAU612609695 
 CALHOUN427465476 
 CARROLL373331389 
 CASS386423448 
 CHAMPAIGN143137144 
 CHRISTIAN376403417 
 CLARK692721721 
 CLAY7658891007 
 CLINTON493606588 
 COLES466487415 
 CRAWFORD635673729 
 CUMBERLAND531542511 
 DEKALB877383 
 DEWITT195220220 
 DOUGLAS115120121 
 EDGAR370424413 
 EDWARDS273317283 
 EFFINGHAM637653696 
 FAYETTE110611841166 
 FORD818685 
 FRANKLIN848956888 
 FULTON115412491296 
 GALLATIN253305306 
 GREENE612634624 
 GRUNDY154172217 
 HAMILTON729741750 
 HANCOCK10011128992 
 HARDIN515548467 
 HENDERSON262283320 
 HENRY268275321 
 IROQUOIS282257344 
 JACKSON129014841371 
 JASPER715794784 
 JEFFERSON122812491286 
 JERSEY416425435 
 JO DAVIESS830843967 
 JOHNSON866874749 
 KANE271827 
 KANKAKEE140114138 
 KENDALL474349 
 KNOX720737821 
 LAKE554 
 LASALLE409427499 
 LAWRENCE366399426 
 LEE316314385 
 LIVINGSTON312268310 
 LOGAN217193215 
 MACON148155135 
 MACOUPIN100311201077 
 MADISON460509484 
 MARION99811861202 
 MARSHALL393412429 
 MASON258249280 
 MASSAC238268247 
 MCDONOUGH488495528 
 MCHENRY181129204 
 MCLEAN398349432 
 MENARD214215262 
 MERCER538509600 
 MONROE710856821 
 MONTGOMERY541619592 
 MORGAN364442432 
 MOULTRIE146158156 
 OGLE394356503 
 PEORIA567576581 
 PERRY783969941 
 PIATT838984 
 PIKE98711291189 
 POPE9341068994 
 PULASKI190222208 
 PUTNAM236228244 
 RANDOLPH145715181506 
 RICHLAND475487480 
 ROCK ISLAND404408526 
 SALINE533628611 
 SANGAMON354327357 
 SCHUYLER833904875 
 SCOTT209190254 
 SHELBY864883895 
 ST. CLAIR529576560 
 STARK113118150 
 STEPHENSON370342375 
 TAZEWELL339352377 
 UNION795812813 
 VERMILION400369419 
 WABASH118122126 
 WARREN288290337 
 WASHINGTON672771747 
 WAYNE9351015938 
 WHITE437553542 
 WHITESIDE348335402 
 WILL123134167 
 WILLIAMSON110912871163 
 WINNEBAGO167154181 
 WOODFORD397434475 
 Total489645235453348 
      