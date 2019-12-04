Illinois is offering premium discounts to farmers for cover crop planting

Illinois Department of Agriculture announced in a press release a program that will offer premium discounts on cover crops this fall.

Cover Crop Premium Discount Program will allow eligible applicants to receive a $5 per acre premium discount on their 2020’s crop insurance invoice for every acre of cover crop enrolled and verified in the program.

“Cover crops are an important part of preserving agriculture,” State Senator Scott Bennet said.

Bennet and Sen. Andy Manar have backed up the program from the legislative leadership.

“This program will help expand the ecological benefits of cover crops while supporting our local farmers’ bottom line. Prioritizing these best practices is why Illinois remains at the forefront of agricultural production and quality,” Manar said.

Developed by IDOA, the program is only applicable for those with coverage through the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency (USDA-RMA) crop insurance program.

“Adopters of cover cropping methods may have incurred additional risk and expenses and this program serves as an incentive for their work,” said John Sullivan, IDOA Director.

Applications are available at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pages/default.aspx