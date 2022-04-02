Skippy is recalling almost 81 tons of peanut butter.

The company says the peanut butter sold by Walmart and several other stores could contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

A recall notice posted Wednesday, March 30, by the FDA says the issue was discovered at the facility.

All of the products in question have a “best if used by” date of May 2023.

They are Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein.

Illinois is among 18 states included in the recall.

Iowa, however, is not included.