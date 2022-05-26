Justice Robert L. Carter and the Supreme Court of Illinois have announced the appointments of Todd L. Martin and Geno J. Caffarini as Resident Circuit Court Judges in the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Martin is being appointed to fill the LaSalle County vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Joseph P. Hettel to the Third District Appellate Court. The appointment takes effect on Aug. 2 and will conclude on Dec. 2, 2024.

“I am incredibly humbled and thankful to the Supreme Court and Justice Carter for the opportunity,” Martin said. “I look forward to serving the 13th Judicial Circuit.”

Caffarini is being appointed to fill the Bureau County vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Marc P. Bernabei, effective August 14, 2022. The appointment takes effect on Aug. 15, and will conclude on Dec. 2, 2024.

“I am very honored and humbled by this appointment and thank Justice Carter and the Illinois Supreme Court for this opportunity,” Caffarini said. “I look forward to serving the people of Bureau County and the 13th Judicial Circuit in this new role.”

Martin has a 28-year law career and has served as LaSalle County State’s Attorney since his election to that post in 2020. He had previously served for a number of years in the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office as Chief Deputy State’s Attorney, County Attorney, and Assistant State’s Attorney. He additionally has worked in private practice at Herbolsheimer, Lannon, Henson, Duncan & Reagan, and at his solo private practice of the Martin Law Office.

Martin earned his Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University and earned his Juris Doctor from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. His affiliations include the LaSalle County Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association.

Caffarini has served as Bureau County State’s Attorney since a 2015 appointment and won elections in 2016 and 2020. He had previously worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney first at the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office and then the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office from 1987 to 2009. From 2009 to 2015 he was an associate attorney at Anthony C. Raccuglia & Associates with a primary focus on civil litigation and personal injury/worker’s compensation.

Caffarini earned his Bachelor of Arts from Northern Illinois University and received his Juris Doctor from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He is a member of the Bureau County Bar Association.

The 13th Judicial Circuit includes Bureau, Grundy, and LaSalle Counties.