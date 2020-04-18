Illinois just under 30,000 cases of COVID-19; Rock Island County reports 20 new cases

Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,585 new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, leaving the state with 29,160 total cases out of 137,404 tests performed.

The number of deaths tied the highest amount in a single-day at 125. 1,259 total Illinoisans have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

The numbers in Rock Island County continued to increase by double digits with 20 newly reported cases on Saturday by the Rock Island County Health Department. The county now has 234 confirmed cases. 13 of those cases are being treated in a local hospital.

The new cases in Rock Island County are:

A man who is in his 70s who is being treated in a local hospital.

Man in his 80s who is isolating at home

Man in his 60s who is isolating at home

Man in his 60s who is isolating at home

Man in his 50s who is isolating at home

Man in his teens who is isolating at home

Woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

Whiteside County had its highest number of new cases reported in a single-day with 5. There are now 38 confirmed cases in the county, with 10 reported to have recovered.

The 5 new Whiteside County cases involve:

1 individual in their 40s

2 individuals in their 50s

2 individuals in their 60s

Warren County reported 2 new cases, a woman between the ages of 20-40 and a woman between the ages of 40-60, bringing the county’s total to 4.

Other local Illinois counties had only a few new cases reported, including Henry and Knox County each with 2. Henry County now has 33 total cases and Knox County has 5.

Not all the counties in Illinois report the number of recovered cases.

