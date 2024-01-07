A trade show in Bettendorf next month will give people an inside look at the world of construction.

The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) invites everyone to its free trade show on Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2 at the Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway in Bettendorf. The trade show is open on Thursday from 1 – 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Over the past 65 years, the group has hosted a trade show as a regular part of their annual convention and members’ meeting. The show features educational seminars and entertainment and the public can attend the trade show for free. Free trade show registrants are entered to win a $500 cash drawing this year. The trade show features over 35 construction industry exhibitors, giving attendees a chance to speak with construction industry professionals, manufacturers and conservation partners working in earthmoving, drainage, utilities and more. Anyone can attend, especially contractors, producers, landowners, agribusiness professionals and conservationists.

“We are excited to continue to showcase our strong network of professional members and partners that play such a critical role in the implementation of conservation across the state,” said Ryan Arch, Executive Director of Illinois LICA. “By offering free trade show admission during our convention, our goal is to help make connections for individuals outside of our group to further Illinois LICA’s mission and commitment to natural resource conservation. Illinois’ continued conservation efforts require collaboration and communication, and our hope is that by making our exhibitors and members more accessible we can further assist with this process.”

Click here for more information or call Illinois LICA at (309) 932-1230.