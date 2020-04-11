Illinois launches Remote Patient Monitoring Program and mental health support line

Illinois Gov. Pritzker announced the launch of Remote Patient Monitoring Program on Saturday for those impacted by COVID-19.

The goal of the program is to serve those who are ‘potentially impacted’ with COVID-19 and are recovering at home.

“..without some medical advice and guidance, the prospect of managing this illness at home may seem unnerving and truly daunting,” Pritzker said as he made the announcement.

The program is a combination of Telehealth Services and Pandemic Health Workers (PHW) will work in partnership with OSF HealthCare and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

Under the program, Pandemic Health Workers will be digitally connected with those experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 and do not require emergency or inpatient care, and those who are at high risk for contracting the virus.

Patients will receive a daily virtual visit from PHW along with wellness kits that will include items such as thermometers, pulse oximeters, blood pressure cuffs, and alcohol wipes.

Final determination of eligibility for the Pandemic Health Worker Program will be made by the COVID-19 hotline. The program is now available in Southern and Central Illinois, and should be available in Northern Illinois sometime by next week.

For those living in East Central and North Central Illinois communities- Peoria/Bloomington, Champaign/Urbana, Evergreen Park, Danville, Galesburg, Kewanee, Monmouth, Ottawa, Mendota, Streator, Pontiac and Rockford- the OSF Hotline number is 833-673-5669 and is available now. More information can be found here.

For those living West Central and Southern Illinois communities- Springfield, Quincy, Decatur, Carbondale, and Metro East– SIU Hotline number is 217-545-5100 and will be available starting Monday, April 13th . More information can be found here.

For Illinois residents who are experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Mental Health Division has launched a free-of-charge emotional support text line, Call4Calm.

To speak with a mental health professional, one can text “TALK” to 5-5-2-0-2-0, or for Spanish, “HABLAR” to the same number: 5-5-2-0-2-0. After sending the text, the person will receive a call from a counselor employed by a local community mental health center to provide support.

Individuals can also text 5-5-2-0-2-0, with key words such as “unemployment” or “food” or “shelter” and will receive information on how navigate and access supports and services.