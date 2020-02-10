Illinois lawmaker introduces bill to ban pumping your own gas Local News Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 03:54 PM CST / Updated: Feb 10, 2020 / 03:54 PM CST FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File) Illinois State Representative Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) introduced a bill last week which will ban pumping gas without a gas station attendant. HB 4571, the Gas Station Attendant Act if passed, will take effect on Jan.1st, 2021.