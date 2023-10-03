Banned Books Week is October 1-7, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other leaders are warning that the effort to pull more books off library shelves across the U.S. is growing.

Governor Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton were at the University of Chicago’s Joseph Regenstein Library warning about the dangers of book bans. The free speech group PEN America says attempts to censor books have jumped 33% in the past year. They say a majority are written by people of color or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this year, Governor Pritzker signed a law prohibiting book bans in Illinois.