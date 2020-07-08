Illinois Lotto won’t increase as much between drawings

A sign displays the estimated Mega Millions jackpot at a convenience store in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Friday’s jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the second-largest prize in U. S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Illinois Lottery announced Tuesday that jackpot increments will decrease between drawings for its Lotto game.

Following the July 13 drawing, the Lotto jackpot will increase by $150,000 between drawings.

Currently, the Lotto jackpot increases $250,000 between drawings.

“This change will help to ensure that ticket sales will continue to support the jackpot being offered,” the Illinois Lottery said in a news release. “The Lotto odds, price per line, draw days and time, and the starting jackpot of $2 million remain unchanged.”

Lotto is drawn on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:22 p.m.