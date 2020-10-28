Illinois man arrested, charged for multiple offenses following hit-and-run incident

An Illinois man was arrested and charged for multiple offenses by state police during an investigation of a hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday morning in Whiteside County.

At approximately 10:28 a.m., an Illinois State Police trooper stopped a vehicle on the ramp from Interstate 88 to U.S. Route 30, near Rock Falls.

The trooper learned the driver of the vehicle, 69-year-old Remigio Jimenez, of Dixon, had a revoked Illinois driver’s license.

Jimenez was arrested and charged for driving with a revoked license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, failure to yield right-of-way and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Jimenez was released on a recognizance bond.

No further information is available at this time.