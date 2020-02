A Dixon, Illinois man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:49 a.m., police arrested 36-year-old Corey M. King at W. 2nd Street and Logan Avenue in Dixon.

King is being charged for aggravated battery to peace officer, driving while license revoked (subsequent), operating uninsured motor vehicle and driving 11 to 14 mph above limit.

King was taken to Lee County Jail.