Illinois man arrested for possession of child pornography

A Toulon man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Jason R. Musselman, 34, was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 19 after Illinois State Police (ISP) Peoria Major Crimes, ISP Patrol and a Washington Police Department Task Force Officer from Homeland Security Investigations executed an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) search warrant at a residence in Toulon, IL. The warrant came after a months-long investigation.

Musselman was arrested for possession of child pornography, which is a class 2 felony and taken to the Stark County Jail. Musselman’s initial court appearance is set for Friday, January 21 at the Stark County Courthouse.

This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to Illinois State Police at (309) 693-5015. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line.

