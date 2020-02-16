Illinois man charged after colliding into creek embankment

Crews responded to a personal injury crash on Interstate 88 at approximately 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a 2016 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 88, near milepost 3.5. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right, entering the center median.

The driver of the vehicle traveled eastbound in the center median before colliding with a creek embankment.

54-year-old Darin L. Martin of Port Byron, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the Illini Campus of Genesis Hospital with minor injuries.

Martin is being charged with driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, improper lane usage, crossing a designated median and disobeying a controlled devise for designated lanes.