Illinois man faces child pornography charges

A Franklin Grove, Ill., man is in custody as a suspect in a child-pornography investigation.

Travis R. Currens, 32, of Franklin Grove, Ill., was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue for six counts of child pornography. All the charges are Class 2 felonies, a news release says.

The Dixon Police Department, with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, began the criminal investigation in August. Through the course of the investigation, the Dixon Police Department identified Currens as the suspect.

Currens is being held in Lee County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release says.

The Dixon Police Department also was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.