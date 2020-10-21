Illinois man facing multiple charges for invading home, battering family member

An Illinois man is now behind bars and facing multiple charges in connection with invading a home and battering a family member Tuesday.

The Sterling Police Department was called to the 300 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a domestic dispute.

Officers say the suspect allegedly forced his way into a residence and battered a family member prior to leaving the scene by foot.

After a brief foot pursuit that lasted a few minutes, police located the suspect in the 1100 block of East Fifth Street and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Joshua D. Green, 34, of Sterling.

Green was unarmed at the time of the incident and is being charged with the following:

Home invasion

Criminal trespass to residence

Domestic battery

Unlawful interference with reporting of domestic violence

Criminal damage to property under $500

Green was taken to Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.