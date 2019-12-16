Illinois man found dead after weekend hunting trip

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in rural Savanna on Saturday after a report of a subject being found outside, possibly deceased.

Deputies and Savanna Ambulance personnel were called to a 900-acre area of timber and farm ground near the intersection of Davis Road and Law Road.

James E. Jankovsky, 63, of Bridgeview, Illinois was found dead at the scene. Jankovsky had been staying in camper trailers at the property with friends for a weekend hunting trip.

Initial investigation shows James was found alone when he fell outside of a trailer. Foul play is not suspected.

Savanna Police, the Carroll County Coroner and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.