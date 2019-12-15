Illinois man found dead in home

Whiteside County Deputies responded to a residence in rural Rock Falls at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a report of a deceased male subject.

Upon further investigation, officials have declared the death to be a homicide and isolated incident.

Public safety is not in danger.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on the situation, and more information will be provided when available.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Sterling and Rock Falls Police Departments, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Whiteside County Coroner Office.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.