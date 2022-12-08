At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man.

Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.

Samuel Jenkins (photo: LEAP)

Jenkins, who has brown hair and green eyes, is 6’1” and weighs 200 pounds.

He has a condition that places him in danger, according to the advisory. Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Morris Police Department at 815-942-1158 or call 911.