Illinois man receives multiple charges after crashing into a ditch

A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday evening following a personal injury crash in the Warren County village of Kirkwood, Illinois during clear and dry weather conditions.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department responded to S. Harding Street at North Street in Kirkwood around 5:05 p.m. Saturday after a report of improper lane usage.

Preliminary information indicated the driver of a 2011 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Harding Street at a high rate of speed when he crossed the inclined roadway at a railroad crossing on S. Harding Street at North Street, leaving the ground with all four wheels.

The driver landed on Harding Street and ran off the west side of the road, striking a ditch embankment before coming to rest in the yard of a local residence.

The driver, 65-year-old Michael A. Payne of Muscatine, was transported to OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth by the Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and wore a seat belt during the time of the incident.

Payne faces charges of aggravated DUI, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, disobeyed stop sign and driving while license revoked.

The Central Warren Fire Department and Berg’s Towing also assisted with the incident.