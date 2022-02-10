A Galena man was resentenced on a probation violation Thursday after previously pleading guilty to a Class 2 felony in April 2021.

Judge Kevin Ward resentenced 54-year-old Mark A. Herrick to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to the Jo Daviess State’s Attorney’s Office, this sentence will be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

Back in April, Herrick pled guilty to unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 158 days in jail and three years of probation.

Herrick did not fulfill his obligations from that plea agreement prior to Thursday’s resentencing hearing.

Illinois State Police, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Galena Police Department and Jo Daviess County Probation Department handled the investigation of the initial case and subsequent probation violation.