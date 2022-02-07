A judge in Sangamon County ruled against Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s statewide school mask mandate. This decision came in response to lawsuits filed by parents against 146 Illinois school districts.

This temporary restriction on schools requiring masks only impacts the school districts involved in the lawsuits. Therefore, school districts across the Quad Cities community are still legally obligated to comply with the governor’s mandate.

This specification prompted a great deal of confusion from parents, faculty members, and students in the QCA.

“People familiar with the suit saw that the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs but it was only for those plaintiffs in those school districts,” said Galesburg CUSD #205 Superintendent John Asplund.

According to Asplund, a comment the judge made inaccurately implied the ruling covered all school districts across the state and led parents to believe their child didn’t need a mask at school.

Despite this confusion, local superintendents say members of the student body have been compliant with protocols — upon clarification.

“Knock on wood I haven’t heard anything negative from schools,” said Reginald Lawrence II, superintendent with the Rock Island-Milan School District said. “I do know last night I put out a reminder message to parents and the community to get ready to move forward.”