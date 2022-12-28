The differences between Illinois and Iowa continue to grow, as the Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour.

Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year as any time worked in 2023 must reflect the new $13/hour minimum wage. The Iowa minimum wage remains at $7.25, the rate it is in 16 states altogether, including Wisconsin and Kansas.

There have been five increases in the Land of Lincoln minimum wage since Gov. JB Pritzker signed historic legislation in 2019 that establishes a schedule of wage increases, putting Illinois on the path to a $15-an-hour minimum wage by 2025. The $15 minimum is already in place or effective for 2023 in California, Connecticut, New York City, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C.

Service Employees International Union members celebrate after California Governor Jerry Brown signed landmark legislation SB 3 into law on April 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The law makes California the first state in the nation to commit to raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour statewide. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Prior to the first of these minimum wage increases in 2020, the last time workers in Illinois received an increase in the minimum wage was more than a decade ago in 2010, according to a state release Wednesday.

“Illinois workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps up with the rising costs of living,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in the release. “That’s why, during my first year as Governor, we raised the minimum wage with a gradual ramp to $15 an hour. Starting January 1st, minimum wage workers will get a raise and businesses will continue receiving tax credits for providing their workforce with a living wage.”

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 25, 2021. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the federal minimum wage in 2021 was worth 34% less than in 1968, when its purchasing power peaked. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The minimum wage for workers who regularly earn tips will increase to $7.80 an hour on January 1; these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference. Workers under 18 who work fewer than 650 hours a year will earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour beginning Jan. 1.

All employers in Illinois are required to post the “Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws” poster in the workplace where notices to employees are regularly posted. The color poster, which also covers other Illinois labor laws, can be found here in English, Spanish, and Polish.

“Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” said Jane R. Flanagan, Director at the Illinois Department of Labor. “Employers and employees should be aware of the increase to the minimum wage in Illinois.”

To see a table of minimum wages across the country, click HERE.

Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with IDOL here or by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline: (800) 478-3998.