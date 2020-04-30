Illinois: Modified stay-at-home order begins May 1, GOP representatives push for phased reopening

A modified stay-at-home order will go into effect in Illinois starting May 1st through May 30th.

Under Gov. Pritzker’s extended and modified stay-at-home order, everyone is required to wear face-coverings or masks in public spaces such as inside stores, where a distance of six-foot cannot be maintained. Essential businesses can reopen and are required to operate through outside the store pick up and delivery. Among other changes, outdoor recreational spaces will also be open following the guidelines set by the state.

But the GOP leaders in the state want a phased reopening, calling out the governor to take a regional approach.

In a letter to the governor, Congressmen Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), Rodney Davis (IL-13), John Shimkus (IL-15), Darin LaHood (IL-18), and Mike Bost (IL-12) urged the governor to work on a plan that “strategically and safely reopen its (state’s) economy.”

Many counties across #Illinois continue to report zero cases of #COVID19. As we continue to address areas where numbers are high, @GovPritzker must step up & take a regional approach to create a safe reopening plan that balances safety AND employment. https://t.co/1HjxD7qf8x pic.twitter.com/7J6XjRPPu5 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) April 30, 2020

Gov. Pritzker on Thursday said he had a conversation with the entire congressional delegation and addressed questions from the three congressmen.

“It was a good dialogue,” Pritzker said during the daily press briefing.

“And I don’t disagree with them that the different areas of the state require different rules during this time, that’s why we made some changes, you see, in this new executive order that goes into effect tomorrow,” he added.

He also added that measures such as the opening of the state parks and golf courses, and availability of elective surgeries (more elective surgeries are available in counties where infection numbers are lower), indicate the state’s recognition that different areas require different rules.

As of Thursday, April 30th, Illinois has the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, 52,918 along with 2,355 deaths statewide.