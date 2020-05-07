Illinois: More than a million unemployment claims processed since March

The Illinois Department of Employment processed 1,006,925 initial unemployment claims from March 1st through May 2nd, the department said on Thursday.

According to IDES, it is 12 times the number of claims, 78,100, the department processed over the same period last year.

The department processed 74,476 new initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 2nd.

While the number of initial claims has slightly declined over the last two weeks, the department said in a press release, the number of claims are expected to increase when the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program becomes available next week, starting Monday, May 11th.

If you're out of work due to COVID-19 and can't receive state unemployment benefits, you may be eligible for the PUA program. pic.twitter.com/u4HQ0WAGyl — Illinois Employment (@IllinoisIDES) May 7, 2020

Those who are not eligible for state unemployment benefits, may be eligible to apply for PAU.